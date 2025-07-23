Buffalo Bills CB Maxwell Hairston responds to civil lawsuit that claims he sexually assaulted a woman in 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback and first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston has responded to a civil lawsuit that claims he sexually assaulted a woman in 2021.

Earlier this month, Hairston was named in the civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault case when he was a student-athlete at the University of Kentucky. The lawsuit states that Hairston engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with the woman in her on-campus dorm room back in 2021. You can read more here.

Hairston spoke to reporters on Wednesday after the first day of Bills training camp and responded to the lawsuit.

"This is something I've been dealing with since I was 17. It's been four years now. I went through this whole process with the police; they went through a thorough investigation, and I was exonerated from that. The University of Kentucky did a thorough investigation, I was exonerated from that as well. I volunteered to do multiple polygraphs because I was determined to get my truth out there, because I had nothing to hide, I was an open book. I have two sisters that I love dearly, and I respect all females...I was just determined to get my truth out there. Like I said, I was an open book and I was exonerated from both of those and just gotta stay strong, but I'm confident that my truth will be out there and like I said, I'm an open book."

Hairston also said the Bills have been by his side since the start because "they did their own thorough investigation."

Bills GM Brandon Beane was also asked about the lawsuit when he spoke to reporters. He said in part:

"This happened to this young man, you know, over four years ago. He gave up his phone like to prove some of it. He took a polygraph test. This kid didn't run from anything; he answered every single thing. We did that. We have to remember in society that people can make accusations and do things and I have no idea what the agenda is there, but I can tell you, every stone we turned over, every door we looked behind, this is a very good young man."

You can watch Hairston's full response at the top of the page.