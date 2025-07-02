Civil lawsuit filed against Buffalo Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston has been named in a civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault case when Hairston was a student-athlete at the University of Kentucky.

Bryant Law Center and Meyers & Flowers filed the lawsuit Tuesday after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by Hairston at the University of Kentucky in 2021.

The lawsuit states that Hairston engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with the woman in her on-campus dorm room back in 2021.

The woman reported the incident to law enforcement and later transferred out of the university.

In April, Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane was asked about the allegation after day two of the NFL Draft.

Adding that the Bills organization felt the matter was thoroughly investigated and felt there was no truth behind the allegations, making the team comfortable in selecting Hairston with the 30th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"We did a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing. That was fully investigated by the school. He even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero information saying that this actually happened, to what the accusation was. You can't take someone's account and think that's the truth. But yes, we fully investigated that," Beane said. "Every person you talk to at Kentucky, teammates, staff there, plus what we've done, I would say this is a heck of a young man, every person you ask. That's unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone's name; in this case, it doesn't seem to be anything there."

7 News has reached out to the Bills for comment but has not heard back from the team. We will continue to bring the latest updates as we learn more.