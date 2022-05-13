Buffalo Bills CB Kaiir Elam adjusting to pro life at rookie minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills began rookie minicamp on Friday, and it was the first chance to see the 2022 draft class in uniform at One Bills Drive. For every prospect, the NFL is a massive opportunity and a massive step up.

But it's not too different for Kaiir Elam.

"Football is football. I was just so excited to be out there. Because if I were in college, I would be done with spring already," Elam said. "Try to fly around, have fun, and motivate my teammates, push my teammates, and keep trying to get better."

There's even more work off the field than there is on the field. Positional meetings, team meetings, and lifting sessions consume the rest of the day. It'll be more of the same throughout the regular season. And Elam is ready for all of it.

"That part of it, I mean I enjoy it. I can talk football all day," Elam said. "They coach me the same, talk to me the same, so that's something I appreciate. Because a lot of people, they change on and off the field."

The learning for both parties began at the NFL Combine. Elam brought a notebook full of self-critiques to his interview with the Bills. It's an example of what Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane look for in their prospects.

"That's just something I picked up as a freshman. I wasn't trying to be outside the box or something," Elam said. "I try to prepare better than anybody else, but I also try to learn as much as I can. That's just me."

Elam also said he has the same notebook that he brought to the combine with him in Orchard Park. The first round pick will have plenty to write down over the course of the summer and the fall.