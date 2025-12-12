ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shortly after practice ended for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, cornerback Christian Benford was spotted outside the locker room sporting a small walking boot on his left foot.

The injury was sustained during Thursday's practice during the portion where the media is not allowed to watch.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford in small walking boot after sustaining toe injury during practice

Benford was seen running through drills normally earlier on in practice during the portion that the media was allowed to watch.

We did spot Christian Benford peek out of the locker room in a small walking boot after practice during media availability/open locker room. Injury must’ve happened during the non-media viewing portion of practiceCan’t even begin to describe how brutal of a blow this would be… https://t.co/PtlbgWc6a4 — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) December 11, 2025

One thing to note is that the walking boot was not one that came up to the shin bone, but rather to the ankle, indicating that the injury was more likely in the general toe/foot area.

Aside from Benford, Joey Bosa, Terrel Bernard, Spencer Brown, and Joshua Palmer were all limited once again on Thursday. We will get a final injury update from head coach Sean McDermott on Friday morning.