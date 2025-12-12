Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford in small walking boot after sustaining toe injury during practice

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shortly after practice ended for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, cornerback Christian Benford was spotted outside the locker room sporting a small walking boot on his left foot.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shortly after practice ended for the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, cornerback Christian Benford was spotted outside the locker room sporting a small walking boot on his left foot.

The injury was sustained during Thursday's practice during the portion where the media is not allowed to watch.

Benford was seen running through drills normally earlier on in practice during the portion that the media was allowed to watch.

One thing to note is that the walking boot was not one that came up to the shin bone, but rather to the ankle, indicating that the injury was more likely in the general toe/foot area.

Aside from Benford, Joey Bosa, Terrel Bernard, Spencer Brown, and Joshua Palmer were all limited once again on Thursday. We will get a final injury update from head coach Sean McDermott on Friday morning.

