Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills bring back OL Bobby Hart

Bills Lions Football
Rick Osentoski/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Bills Lions Football
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 16:22:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that offensive lineman Bobby Hart has signed a one-year contract with the team. Hart had three different stints with the Bills last season.

The 2015 seventh-round pick was originally released during the final round of roster cuts last August. After signing with the Bills' practice squad, the Tennessee Titans signed him to their active roster in October. Hart played in three games and made one start for the Titans before being released in November.

Buffalo then signed Hart to their active roster after injuries to Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano. Hart, 27, has 67 career starts in the NFL under his belt.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine