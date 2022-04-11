Buffalo Bills bring back OL Bobby Hart

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that offensive lineman Bobby Hart has signed a one-year contract with the team. Hart had three different stints with the Bills last season.

The 2015 seventh-round pick was originally released during the final round of roster cuts last August. After signing with the Bills' practice squad, the Tennessee Titans signed him to their active roster in October. Hart played in three games and made one start for the Titans before being released in November.

Buffalo then signed Hart to their active roster after injuries to Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano. Hart, 27, has 67 career starts in the NFL under his belt.