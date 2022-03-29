Buffalo Bills' brass speaks highly of WR Stefon Diggs at Owners' Meetings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At this year's NFL Owners' Meetings, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane mentioned how much he loves his draft picks. The sole deal he's made where he's given up significant draft capital for a player was the acquisition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The former Viking's production on the field in two seasons for Buffalo speaks volumes. He's cemented himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. But he's also cemented himself as a cornerstone in the Bills' locker room.

"Stef has done a phenomenal job of helping to change our culture," head coach McDermott said. "His competitive nature, his ability to put the team first at a position that isn't always known for that— I think it goes a long way in our locker room in terms of the team that we've become."

Diggs followed up his league-leading 2020 campaign with another strong outing. He hauled in 103 catches for 1,225 yards and ten touchdowns— good for the NFL's top ten in all three categories. Other receivers of that caliber have gotten massive pay days with new teams this month.

Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders and extended for an average of $28 million per season. Tyreek Hill was traded into the AFC East to the Dolphins and extended for an average of $30 million per season. The market for a blue-chip receiver has gone up. Both sides have begun discussions, but could be a while away from a new deal.

"We've had open dialogue since the season ended. And Stef and I, we've talked a couple times and he's got a really good agent who I've dealt with before, who had Tyrod [Taylor]," Beane said. "Contracts get done when they're supposed to get done, and if something gets done, you know, this off-season, we'd let you know. But beyond that I really wouldn't get into it."

Diggs has already been a part of a blockbuster trade once. And the value he's brought to the Bills' passing game during that span, and the relationships he's built in Buffalo, another one likely isn't in the cards.

"I think he's got a great dynamic with Josh [Allen] on and off the field, and a lot of the other players in our locker room as well," McDermott said. "He works extremely hard at it. And the results are out there."