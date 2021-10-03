Buffalo Bills beat Houston Texans 40-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills got some revenge on Sunday in their first meeting against the Houston Texans since their wild card loss in January 2020 by defeating the Texans 40-0.

Here's what went down.

First Quarter: Bills 7-0 Texans

The Bills prevented the Texans from getting anything going on offense for their first drive, forcing them to punt.

On the Bills first possession of the game, Josh Allen threw an interception to Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson giving Houston the ball in Buffalo territory.

The Texans could not get the first down on fourth and two giving the Bills the ball back.

The Bills could not get anything going on offense and were forced to punt on fourth down.

On third down, Texans quarterback Davis Mills threw an interception to Tremaine Edmunds giving Buffalo the ball once again.

The Bills offense finally clicks with Josh Allen throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

The Bills defense once again prevents Houston from doing anything on offense and punts the ball to the Bills.

Second Quarter: Bills 16-0 Texans

The Bills offense got some more points on the board with a 33-yard field goal from Tyler Bass to start the second quarter.

The Bills defense once again does its job forcing the Texans to punt deep in their own territory.

Buffalo has to settle for another field goal, this time from 26 yards to extend the lead to 13-0.

The Bills announced that linebacker Matt Milano was doubtful to return with a hamstring injury.

Once again, the Bills defense gets the job done and forces Houston to punt again.

The Bills turn the ball over on downs after failing to convert on fourth down.

Davis Mills threw his second interception of the game, this time to Micah Hyde to give the Bills the ball around midfield.

Bass kicks his third field goal of the quarter to extend Buffalo's lead to 16-0 at the half.

Third Quarter: Bills 19-0 Texans

The Bills start the second half with another field goal, this time from 28 yards out to give Buffalo a 19-0 lead.

The Bills force Houston to punt once again.

Fourth Quarter: Bills 40-0 Texans

The Bills cap off their drive with another Dawson Knox touchdown extending the Bills lead to 26-0.

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis forced a fumble that was recovered by AJ Klein to give the Bills the ball around midfield.

Zack Moss extended the Bills lead by rushing for a four-yard touchdown.

The Bills got their third interception of the day, this time from Jaquan Johnson.

Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky scored his first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill, rushing for four yards.

Mills threw his fourth interception of the game, this time to Tyler Matakevich and the Bills shut out the Texans.