Buffalo Bills announce the release of WR Isaiah McKenzie

Paul Sancya/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6), defended by Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) catches a 19-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 17, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

McKenzie was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 5th round, 172nd overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He joined the Bills during the 2018 season. In five seasons with the Bills, he played in 68 games and had 137 catches for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 46 rushes for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

In a tweet, McKenzie said: "I could write a book about how much i love this place, but I’ll just say THANK YOU ❤️"

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, the move will save the Bills around $2 million.

On Thursday the Bills announced the signing of wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty to a two-year deal.

