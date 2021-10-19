Buffalo Bills announce TE Dawson Knox suffered fracture of his hand in loss to Titans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are heading into the bye week and could be without tight end Dawson Knox when they return.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Tuesday afternoon and said Knox suffered a fracture of his hand in the loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

McDermott confirmed an earlier report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. No timeline was given and McDermott said they will monitor it.

Knox was a big player in the team's 2-pt conversion in Monday night's second half in which he threw a pass to QB Josh Allen that put them up 31-24 late in the 3rd quarter. Knox left the game right after that play and didn't return with the hand injury. After the game, Allen said he initially didn't want that play to happen.

"I was trying to call the play off. I was shaking my hands at Daboll and said don't call it, we can't do it. He [Knox] looked at me and said I got it, I'll get the ball to you," Allen said. "To put your body on the line like that and grit through it, that was a big time play and it's awesome a teammate was willing to do that. It's why we love him."

Knox is off to a career year. He has 21 catches for 286 yards and five touchdowns through in six games. It's worth noting that no Bills tight end has ever had more than six touchdowns in a single season.