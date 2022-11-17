Buffalo Bills announce Sunday's game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns will not be played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park and has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit.

The game has been moved due to the significant lake effect snow that is expected to impact portions of Western New York, including Orchard Park. Kickoff is still scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

The team released the following statement:

Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today.



The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.



Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday's game in Detroit will be announced shortly. The Bills will provide information for those fans with tickets to the game originally scheduled for Orchard Park.



The game will be televised on CBS at 1 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 20 as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast.

This is the second time a Bills game has been moved to Detroit due to snow. In November 2014 the Bills were set to take on the New York Jets in Orchard Park but that game was moved to Detroit due to the "Snowvember" storm that hit portions of Western New York.

The Bills will now be playing in Detroit twice in the same week as the team was already scheduled to play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.