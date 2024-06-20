Buffalo Bills announce sponsorship for National Gay Flag Football League chapter in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced a sponsorship to launch a chapter of the National Gay Flag Football League in Buffalo.

The NGFFL has been in existence since 2002 and there are over 250 teams in 26 leagues across the U.S. and Canada.

The Bills join other NFL teams including the Giants, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Bears, Commanders, and Seahawks in supporting the league.

"We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League. Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo. Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive." - NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton, in a release on the Bills website

"We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL. Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community." - Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact, Michelle Roberts, in a release on the Bills website

