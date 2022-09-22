Buffalo Bills announce 'Mini Mafia Kids Club' for fans ages 6 to 14

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday the "Mini Mafia Kids Club" for fans ages 6 to 14.

According to the Bills, kids who have their parents register them to become a member will receive access to exclusive promotions, sweepstakes, activities, and event invitations at Highmark Stadium and Training Camp. The first 500 kids registered will receive a pair of Bills Zubaz sunglasses and they will be members until they turn 15.

The team says there will also be a kid's activity page on the team's website with printable activities for parents and teachers to use with kids and students.

"The Mini Mafia Kids Club is an initiative to celebrate and bring together the next generation of Bills fans. Our goal is to welcome young fans to the Bills family with a variety of events, activities, and content designed specially for them." - Buffalo Bills VP of Marketing, Jordan McCarren

