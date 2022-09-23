Buffalo Bills announce Micah Hyde, Jordan Phillips, Dane Jackson and Ed Oliver ruled out for Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hyde, Phillips and Jackson were injured in Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans and they did not practice at all this week. Hyde and Jackson have neck injuries and Phillips has a hamstring injury. Oliver was injured in the season opener against the LA Rams, he practiced in a limited capacity all week.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis, tight end Dawson Knox, center Mitch Morse, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Tim Settle are all listed as questionable for Sunday.