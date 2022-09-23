Watch Now
Buffalo Bills announce Micah Hyde, Jordan Phillips and Dane Jackson ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) is carted off the field during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 23, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and cornerback Dane Jackson have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Hyde, Phillips and Jackson were injured in Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans and they did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Hyde and Jackson have neck injuries and Phillips has a hamstring injury.

According to McDermott, other players on the injury report this week are expected to take part in Friday's practice. At the time of his press conference it was not known if they practice in full or limited form. You can view Thursday's injury report below.

The Bills will practice Friday afternoon before leaving for Miami and the full injury report will be released later Friday.

