Buffalo Bills announce 97 Rock as the team's new official flagship radio station

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced a partnership with Cumulus Media, making 97 Rock WGRF-FM the team's official flagship radio station for Bills broadcasts in Buffalo starting with the 2026 season.

The team said this marks a return to 97 Rock, which served as the team's flagship from 1998 to 2011.

The Bills will produce and manage all radio broadcasts, including pregame and postgame coverage.

In addition to 97 Rock, the team said WSKO The Score 1260 will serve as the Syracuse affiliate, and additional stations joining the network, including Rochester and Southern Ontario, will be announced soon.

Chris Brown will return for his fourth season as play-by-play announcer and color analyst and former Bills Pro Bowl center Eric Wood will return for his seventh season. Bills legend Steve Tasker will join the game day coverage team as the sideline reporter.

"As we move into Highmark Stadium, we look forward to bringing Bills games back to 97 Rock and expanding our reach to even more fans across New York, as well as Southern Ontario. This new partnership ensures Bills fans will enjoy a best-in-class broadcast experience each and every game day." - Pete Guelli, Bills president of business operations

In February, the Bills announced the end of the 14-year broadcast partnership the team had with WGR-AM 550. You can find more information here.