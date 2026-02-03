Buffalo Bills announce end of 14-year broadcast partnership with WGR-AM 550

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the end of the 14-year broadcast partnership the team had with WGR-AM 550.

According to the Bills, the team will produce and distribute radio broadcasts for preseason, regular season and playoff games starting in 2026.

In addition, starting February 9, One Bills Live will be distributed in-house. The traditional radio broadcast currently on WGR-AM 550 and Rochester affiliate 950-AM The Fan will transition to streaming exclusively on BuffaloBills.com and the Bills App from 1-3 p.m. every weekday. The team said it will continue to be simulcast on MSG Western New York.

The Bills said in-house distribution will enable the team to expand its network of station affiliates across New York State, Southern Ontario, and additional regions throughout the country.

"The delivery of media content has changed dramatically over the years. We believe the model of in-house production, distribution and sales will better position the organization to provide access to our fans as well as allow us to further engage with the local business community," Pete Guelli, Bills President of Business Operations, said in an article on the team's website.

This decision will also impact the Buffalo Sabres. According to a spokesperson for the team, the Sabres contract with WGR-AM 550 is still in place through the end of the NHL season. After this season, the Sabres' production will also be in-house and WGR-AM 550 will no longer be the flagship for the Sabres.

