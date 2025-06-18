Buffalo Bills announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the team's 2025 Training Camp schedule at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.

Here is a list of all the team's training camp practices, all practices except for Monday, August 4th's practice, are open to the public.

Wednesday, July 23 - 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 24 - 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 25 - 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, July 27th - 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 28 - 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29 - 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 31 - 9:45 a.m.

Friday, August 1 - 5:30 p.m. - Return of the Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, August 3 - 11:15 a.m.

Monday, August 4 - 9:45 a.m. (closed to the public)

Wednesday, August 6 - 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 7 - 9:45 a.m.

The Bills said that due to the limited capacity at St. John Fisher, there will be a Training Camp Public Practice Lottery. You can request a maximum of four tickets, and entering the lottery does not guarantee you tickets. The lottery will close on June 26, and you will be notified whether you won tickets or not beginning on June 30.

An exclusive season ticket member training camp ticket presale will take place on June 24 at 10 a.m. Season ticket members will be sent an email the morning of June 24 with details, and each account will be limited to six total training camp tickets.

There will be a separate season ticket member presale for the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium. Information will be emailed in the coming weeks.