Buffalo Bills announce 2023 training camp schedule which will be held at St. John Fisher University

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the 2023 training camp schedule, which will be held at St. John Fisher University.

Training camp will begin on July 26 and continue on select days through August 10. All fans attending will be required to obtain a mobile ticket which will be available for free online here.

According to the Bills, season ticket members will have access to a presale for tickets on June 26, the information will be emailed directly to them. Tickets will be available to the general public on June 26 starting at 1:00 p.m.

The Bills said tickets are limited and specific dates and quantities are subject to availability. You will be able to select tickets for up to two practices and there will be a limit of six tickets per practice. Tickets are available online only.

There is no public parking on the St. John Fisher campus, the Bills said fans may park at Pittsford Sutherland or Pittsford Mendon HS and take a shuttle bus to training camp for $1.

The 'Return of the Blue and Red' practice at Highmark Stadium will be held on August 4 and ticket details will be announced at a later date.

You can find the full training camp schedule below:

