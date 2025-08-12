Buffalo Bills and RB James Cook at a contract standstill, what happens next?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a week of sitting out from practice, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook decided to warm up with his team before Saturday's preseason opener.

It seemed like a step in the right direction to see Cook back on the field with his teammates. But after the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he wanted Cook on the field for the game, but the Pro Bowl running back declined.

"James and I had a good conversation yesterday (Friday), we talked about warming up, and he agreed to warm up but not play due to his situation," McDermott said. "We wanted him to play, and I wanted him to play. I don't want to go into it any further. There's really no change at this point and time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today."

But how concerned should the Bills be about Cook's situation, and will anything get done soon? On Monday's episode of Leading The Charge, our sports team discusses Cook, preseason standouts, and thoughts about the regular season, with the Bills' first game less than one month away.

