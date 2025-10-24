Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers connections grow with Shaq Thompson in the mix

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you think of the many connections between the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers, it's likely your mind jumps right to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and Head Coach Sean McDermott.

The two came to Buffalo from Carolina in 2017 and turned the Bills into a consistent playoff contender.

But when Buffalo picked up veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson this offseason, it created a new layer to the growing crossover between these two organizations.

Sunday will be Thompson's first game against his former team, where he spent the first 10 seasons of his career before joining Buffalo in 2025. He approaches the game with mixed emotions, given how abruptly it seemed his time in Charlotte came to an end.

"It is what it is. It's a business decision and I'm at where I need to be at and I'm playing for the team that wanted me," Thompson told reporters.

But so far in his first season as a member of the Bills, Thompson has looked to be a productive and trusted linebacker in this defense. Rather than focus on the past, continuing to do his part and maintain consistency is his focus going into Sunday's matchup.

"I'm still the new guy here. I still want to show them I can play," Thompson added. "Regardless if 58 or eight (Matt Milano or Terrel Bernard) have a shoelace, none of the mindset, none of the calls are going to change if 45 is in there or not. I'm just here to do my job."

As we look at the injury report for both teams, the Panthers have listed quarterback Bryce Young as doubtful, and a team spokesperson told reporters in Charlotte that backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday against Buffalo.

For the Bills, they will be without DaQuan Jones, Joshua Palmer, and Taylor Rapp on Sunday. McDermott told reporters on Friday that Rapp will head to injured reserve while he deals with a lingering knee injury.

Dalton Kincaid, Terrel Bernard, and Matt Milano were all limited at Friday's practice and will be questionable for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff between the Bills and Panthers.