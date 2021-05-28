Watch
Buffalo Bills agree to three-year contract extension with LS Reid Ferguson

Rick Scuteri/AP
Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Friday the team signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

Ferguson, who played college football at LSU, joined the Bills as a rookie free agent in 2016. In 2017 he became the team's primary long snapper and has not missed a game since.

