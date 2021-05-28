Buffalo Bills agree to three-year contract extension with LS Reid Ferguson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Friday the team signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.
Ferguson, who played college football at LSU, joined the Bills as a rookie free agent in 2016. In 2017 he became the team's primary long snapper and has not missed a game since.
Blessed and honored to continue being a part of this great organization! #GoBills 🦬🔥 https://t.co/wH01e6VtxS— Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) May 28, 2021
