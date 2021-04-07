Buffalo Bills agree to terms with offensive lineman Forrest Lamp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has agreed to terms with guard Forrest Lamp on a one-year contract.

Lamp was drafted in the second round, 38th overall, of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He has played in 25 games in his career, starting in 18 of those.

Lamp played and started 16 games in 2020, and was one of two Chargers offensive linemen to not miss a single offensive snap for the entire regular season.