Buffalo Bills agree to terms with Jordan Poyer on two-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have announced the team has agreed to terms with safety Jordan Poyer on a two-year deal.

Poyer joined the Bills in 2017 and has played in 91 games across six seasons. He has tallied 582 tackles, 22 interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. In those six seasons, Poyer has finished second on the team in tackles four times, first one time, and fifth one time.

He was named first-team All-Pro by the AP in 2021 and selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Poyer and Micah Hyde have been referred to as one of the top safety pairs in the NFL during their time with the Bills.

NFL Free Agency is set to officially start at 4 p.m. but the free agent negotiating period opened at noon on Monday.

