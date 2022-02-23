Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills agree to terms on three-year contract with CB Siran Neal

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Lewis/AP
Safety (33) Siran Neal of the Buffalo Bills against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, NY. The Colts defeated the Bills 41-15. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Colts Bills Football
Posted at 11:39 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 11:39:21-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with CB Siran Neal.

Neal was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent his four year career with the team.

As a cornerback, he has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.

In addition to his duties as a cornerback Neal also plays special teams. He had a career-high 12 special teams tackles, which ranked second on the team in 2021.

On special teams, in his four seasons with the Bills Neal has totaled 35 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it is a three-year deal with a maximum value of $10.9 million.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!