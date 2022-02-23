Buffalo Bills agree to terms on three-year contract with CB Siran Neal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with CB Siran Neal.

Neal was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent his four year career with the team.

As a cornerback, he has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.

In addition to his duties as a cornerback Neal also plays special teams. He had a career-high 12 special teams tackles, which ranked second on the team in 2021.

On special teams, in his four seasons with the Bills Neal has totaled 35 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it is a three-year deal with a maximum value of $10.9 million.