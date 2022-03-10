Buffalo Bills agree to terms on a one-year contract with WR Jake Kumerow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

Kumerow entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he has played in 40 games catching 23 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns.

Kumerow signed with the Bills practice squad in 2020 and made his Bills debut against Seattle in November 2020. His first reception as a Bill was a touchdown in a game against the Denver Broncos on December 19, 2020.

In addition to his duties as a wide receiver, Kumerow also plays special teams for the Bills.