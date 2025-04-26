Buffalo Bills add size and versatility with edge rusher Landon Jackson in 3rd round of NFL Draft

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills crossed off three huge needs on the defensive side of the ball in the first three rounds. Adding size and versatility with edge rusher Landon Jackson of Arkansas in round three.

Jackson checks off the edge need, while 2nd round pick TJ Sanders fills a defensive tackle spot, and first-round pick Maxwell Hairston takes care of the cornerback need.

In his 2024 campaign, Jackson earned second-team All-SEC team honors, leading the Razorbacks in sacks with 6.5. He started 12 games last season and opted out of their bowl game against Liberty.

Early offseason mocks drafts projected Jackson going in the second to early third round. Although he fell a bit on the 2025 board, the Bills are still getting value from a pass-rusher that towers at a whopping 6'6."

He'll join a defensive end group loaded with experience. Veteran Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht, newly resigned Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Javon Solomon, and the addition of Jackson should round out the room.

With AJ Epenesa on the last year of his contract, and Bosa on a one-year deal, this move is a no-brainer for general manager Brandon Beane as he looks to stack more depth at the position, given the uncertainty that surrounds the position group come next season.

Tibbetts Take: Landon Jackson shares similar traits with now teammate Greg Rousseau. Both are versatile and use their massive frame and size to their advantage. He'll have an uphill battle to earn significant reps given the experience of guys ahead of him on the depth chart. His size is truly something that makes him intriguing as a pass-rusher, so I'm curious to see how Buffalo develops him into what they need him to be.