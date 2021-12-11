Watch
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills activate offensive lineman Jon Feliciano off injured reserve

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jon Feliciano Washington Bills Football
Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 16:09:06-05

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have activated offensive lineman Jon Feliciano off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Feliciano has not played since Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills also released offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.

The team called up linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, and defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou from the practice squad and they'll be active for Sunday's game.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!