Buffalo Bills activate offensive lineman Jon Feliciano off injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have activated offensive lineman Jon Feliciano off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Feliciano has not played since Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.
The Bills also released offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.
The team called up linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, and defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou from the practice squad and they'll be active for Sunday's game.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.