Buffalo Bills activate offensive lineman Jon Feliciano off injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have activated offensive lineman Jon Feliciano off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Feliciano has not played since Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bills also released offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.

The team called up linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, and defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and Eli Ankou from the practice squad and they'll be active for Sunday's game.