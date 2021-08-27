Watch
Buffalo Bills activate Beasley, Butler, Davis, Lotulelei from COVID-19/Reserve List

Rick Osentoski/AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is shown on the sideline during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, in this Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, file photo. Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend at least five days away from the team facility after having close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. That means Beasley and Davis will miss the Bills’ final preseason game on Saturday, when Buffalo hosts the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
Cole Beasley
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:08:07-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Cole Beasley, Vernon Butler, Gabriel Davis, and Star Lotulelei have all been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve List.

Beasley was also fined over $14,000 for mask violations for unvaccinated players, along with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

The Bills also announced that defensive tackle Treyvon Hester was placed on injured reserve, and released wide receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

