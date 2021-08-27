Buffalo Bills activate Beasley, Butler, Davis, Lotulelei from COVID-19/Reserve List

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced that Cole Beasley, Vernon Butler, Gabriel Davis, and Star Lotulelei have all been activated from the COVID-19/Reserve List.

Beasley was also fined over $14,000 for mask violations for unvaccinated players, along with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

The Bills also announced that defensive tackle Treyvon Hester was placed on injured reserve, and released wide receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.