Buffalo Bills 2026 schedule released, includes games on Thanksgiving and Christmas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFL has released the 2026 schedule, and the Buffalo Bills have seven prime-time games this year, including games on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Of the seven prime-time games, three will be at home, including the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

The 2026 season will be the Bills' first season in the new Highmark Stadium, and the team recently released drone photos of the first test of the stadium's video boards.

You can find the full schedule below:



Week 1 - Sept. 13 at Houston Texans at 1 p.m.

Week 2 - Sept. 17 vs. Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m.

Week 3 - Sept. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m.

Week 4 - Oct. 4 vs. New England Patriots at 1 p.m.

Week 5 - Oct. 12 at Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m.

Week 6 - Oct. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7 — BYE WEEK

Week 8 - Nov. 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m.

Week 9 - Nov. 9 at Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 - Nov. 15 at New York Jets at 1 p.m.

Week 11 - Nov. 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m.

Week 12 - Nov. 26 vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 13 - Dec. 6 at New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14 - Dec. 13 at Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m.

Week 15 - Dec. 19 vs. Chicago Bears at 8:20 p.m.

Week 16 - Dec. 25 at Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. (Christmas)

Week 17 - Jan. 3 at Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m.

Week 18 - vs. New York Jets TBD



WATCH: Buffalo Bills release photos of first test of new Highmark Stadium video boards

Buffalo Bills release photos of first test of new Highmark Stadium video boards

As the team prepares to move into the new stadium, demolition is officially underway at the team's old home. The Bills said power was disconnected at the former stadium on May 1, and the project is slated for completion by March 2027. Breeze National is serving as the demolition contractor.

WATCH: Demolition underway at Highmark Stadium, slated to be complete by March 202

Demolition underway at Highmark Stadium, slated to be complete by March 2027

In March, we got a chance to go inside to learn more about the emotional process of removing memorabilia as crews prepared for demolition.

"You want to cry," said Brandon Steiner, the CEO of CollectibleXchange, the company charged with preserving and selling pieces of stadium history to Bills fans. "It's a little sad because I know what's transpired in this stadium, the love, the connection, the family, it's almost a religious experience."

WATCH: Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

Demolition begins at Highmark Stadium with collection and sale of memorabilia underway

Also in March, we got a chance to tour the new stadium construction site to see the progress. At the time, the Bill said the project was 93 percent complete and it was on track for substantial completion by June 1.

WATCH: Inside look at the new Highmark Stadium, future home of the Buffalo Bills, now 93 percent complete