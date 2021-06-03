Buffalo Bills' 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau signs rookie deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills' 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau has agreed to terms on his rookie deal.
The four-year deal includes a total guarantee of $11,367,075. Spencer Brown, the Bills third-round pick from 2021, is now the only Bills draft pick not under contract with the team.
Buffalo’s first-round pick Gregory Rousseau has agreed to terms with the Bills on the standard four-year deal that includes a total guarantee of $11,367,075, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2021
The Bills selected the defensive end out of the University of Miami with the 30th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
