Buffalo Bills' 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau signs rookie deal

Steve Luciano/AP
Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau holds a team jersey after the Buffalo Bills selected Rousseau with the 30th pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 17:22:14-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills' 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau has agreed to terms on his rookie deal.

The four-year deal includes a total guarantee of $11,367,075. Spencer Brown, the Bills third-round pick from 2021, is now the only Bills draft pick not under contract with the team.

The Bills selected the defensive end out of the University of Miami with the 30th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

