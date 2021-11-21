Brown, Edmunds, Lotulelei out for Bills game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be without key members of the offensive and defensive lines due to COVID-19 protocol and a star linebacker due to a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills will be without defensive tackle Star Lotulelei for the second straight game due to COVID-19 protocol, and without offensive tackle Spencer Brown who is also in COVID-19 protocol.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has returned from COVID-19 protocol and will back up Josh Allen.