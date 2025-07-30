'Breathe a major sigh of relief': Buffalo Bills receive good news about Max Hairston's injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have received some good news about their rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
WATCH: Why Sports Director Matt Bove calls this injury update a win for the Bills
The team confirmed with 7 Sports Director Matt Bove that Maxwell Hairston suffered an LCL sprain. That injury often takes about a month to recover from.
Huge break for the Bills. A major win before the season has even started. https://t.co/vh3QnFV3Yk— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 30, 2025
Hairston had left practice at training camp on Tuesday following what appeared to be a non-contact injury.
The Bills drafted Hairston with the 30th overall pick in the NFL Draft in April. He has been battling for the starting cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford.
The team is now past the midway point for the Rochester portion of training camp. Joe Buscaglia and
But who has stood out up to this point, and what have we learned about the team? Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic and Bove shared some of their main takeaways from the first six practices of camp, which you can watch below.
Follow Leading The Charge on Instagram for Buffalo Bills analysis, instant reactions, weekly story lines and much more.