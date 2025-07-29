Buffalo Bills CB Maxwell Hairston leaves practice with what appeared to be non-contact knee injury

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills first-round pick cornerback Maxwell Hairston left practice early on Tuesday with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury.

Hairston, who the Bills drafted 30th overall in April, has been battling for the starting cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford.

Fellow cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson spoke to 7 Sports about the possible injury after practice.

"I've seen guys be down for long periods of time and actually be OK, so I'm hoping that's something like that," Johnson said. "He got up and walked off the field, so that was encouraging to see, and just hopefully he's fine."

"I hate to see it, you know what I mean, especially something like non-contact," Jackson said. "But we said a prayer for him, we uplift him, we hope to see him after we get in here and find out everything that's going on with him and a speedy recovery for him too."

You can watch their comments below.

Training camp started on July 23 and through the first week, injuries have been one of the bigger storylines, with several players missing time.