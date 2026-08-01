Bradley Chubb bringing experience and 'juice' to the new-look Buffalo Bills defense

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The one word that comes to mind that would summarize the Buffalo Bills offseason is "change."

A new head coach, coordinators, players, and schemes. When it comes to the players added to this roster this offseason, perhaps no one on the defensive side of the ball was more noticeable than linebacker and edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Chubb, a seasoned veteran in the NFL, told reporters that this new defense under Jim Leonhard will allow him to bring not only his experience but also some well-needed "juice" to the pass rush.

"Just being the true version of myself each and every day, I feel like people respect that. Especially when they see me go out there and do the things I do on the field," Chubb says. "It's just me being myself.

"Excited for the on-the-field leadership he can provide, you know, and that was the biggest thing we had to sell him," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard added. "Like you, you talked about the leadership and how you can help young guys grow around you, but number one, just be you, be a player, like be a great football player for us."