BillsMafia descends on Los Angeles in anticipation of Thursday night's game

HERMOSA BEACH, C.A. (WKBW) — The party is still going on at Hermosa Beach as Bills Mafia takes over the West Coast prior to the Thursday night season premiere.

Bills fans were everywhere, including the Co-President of the South Bay LA Bills Backers, Daniel Godwin.

"This is one big family just coming together," Godwin said.

Godwin helped to organize one of the many Bills Mafia pre-game celebrations on Hermosa Beach.

"We're going to get hyped, we're going to get psyched, we're going to beat the Rams," Godwin chanted in front of dozens of Bills fans.

Bills fan Joanie Podkowinski is in town to attend her 184th consecutive Bills game. She flew in from her hometown of Cheektowaga to celebrate with Bills Mafia fans from all over the country.

"I think we're going to blow them away," Podkowinski said.

Connie & Brian Pontius are a married couple who drove up from Palm Desert, California. Brian converted his wife into a Bills fan years ago after a date to a Bills bar - and the rest is history.

Connie is now the president of the Palm Desert Bills Backers.

"I have such a deep love for the Bills, for the team, for the community, for all the backers. They are the most down-to-earth people I've ever met," Connie said.

And Jill Dolan, who just recently retired from the Williamsville Central School District after 33 years of service. Dolan has held Bills season tickets for 31 years, and now she has all the time to go on the road with her team.

"I'm going to every away game this year. I have the Superbowl, flights, and Airbnb booked. Every trip is booked. I am on the train," Dolan said.

And you can't forget longtime Bills superfan Pinto Ron, who said he's "been waiting since 13 seconds to get back into this environment."

"I don't do ketchup and mustard on road trips," Ron said. "But if I see ketchup and mustard you're going to see an old man run faster than you've ever seen an old man run before."

The party the night before Thursday's game continued well into the night... and a football game hasn't even been played yet.