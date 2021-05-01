Bills wrap up 2021 Draft by adding another lineman, take OG Jack Anderson in 7th round

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added another offensive lineman to their depth chart, taking guard Jack Anderson in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Anderson, 6'4" and 314 lbs, appeared in 38 games for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and was a day-one starter. His first collegiate accolade came in his freshman year when he was named a freshman All-American by both ESPN and USA Today. He was a two-year All Big-12 selection and 2021 senior bowl selection.