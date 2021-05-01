Watch
Bills wrap up 2021 Draft by adding another lineman, take OG Jack Anderson in 7th round

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Texas Tech offensive lineman Jack Anderson looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 31-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Jack Anderson
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 18:07:25-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have added another offensive lineman to their depth chart, taking guard Jack Anderson in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Anderson, 6'4" and 314 lbs, appeared in 38 games for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and was a day-one starter. His first collegiate accolade came in his freshman year when he was named a freshman All-American by both ESPN and USA Today. He was a two-year All Big-12 selection and 2021 senior bowl selection.

