Bills working to sign OT Brandon Shell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle, Brandon Shell.

In Shell's stint in Miami, he made 11 starts playing in a total of 13 games after initially starting on the practice squad.

Bills are finalizing a one-year deal with veteran OT Brandon Shell, per source.



Shell has 72 NFL starts including 11 last season for Dolphins. Provides proven depth for Buffalo. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 29, 2023

Outside of the draft, the Bills have also added, guards Connor McGovern, David Edwards Kevin Jarvis.