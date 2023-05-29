Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills working to sign OT Brandon Shell

Jets Dolphins Football
Doug Murray/AP
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Brandon Shell (71) runs onto the field as he is introduced to the fans before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Jets Dolphins Football
Posted at 7:04 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 19:04:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle, Brandon Shell.

In Shell's stint in Miami, he made 11 starts playing in a total of 13 games after initially starting on the practice squad.

Outside of the draft, the Bills have also added, guards Connor McGovern, David Edwards Kevin Jarvis.

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up