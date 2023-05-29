Bills working to sign OT Brandon Shell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle, Brandon Shell.
In Shell's stint in Miami, he made 11 starts playing in a total of 13 games after initially starting on the practice squad.
Bills are finalizing a one-year deal with veteran OT Brandon Shell, per source.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 29, 2023
Shell has 72 NFL starts including 11 last season for Dolphins. Provides proven depth for Buffalo.
Outside of the draft, the Bills have also added, guards Connor McGovern, David Edwards Kevin Jarvis.
Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.