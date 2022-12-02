Bills win first AFC East game of the season, beat Patriots 24-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills are looking for their first AFC East win Thursday night, and they would have to do it without Von Miller and starting left tackle Dion Dawkins.

1st Quarter

On the opening offensive drive, Josh Allen targets four different receivers to make their way downfield where Tyler Bass earns the Bills a 48-yard field-goal, 3-0.

The Patriots are quick to respond, Marcus Jones takes his first offensive snap of the season and turns it into a 48 touchdown to put New England in front, 7-3.

2nd Quarter

Stefon Diggs needed just 4 seconds into the second quarter to take a short 8-yard pass into the endzone, 10-7.

The Bills continue the short pass game method, this time to Gabe Davis for his own 8-yard pass catch touchdown, 17-7.

The Bills punt for the first time and lead by 10 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

Not much offensively happening for either team in the third quarter.

New England caught a break when Jordan Poyer's interception was called back.

4th Quarter

The Bills run game is running smoothing, James Cook and Devin Singletary doing the heavy lifting. Singletary starts the quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Bills go on to win their first divisional game of the season, beating the Patriots 24 -10.