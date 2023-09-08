Watch Now
WATCH: Bills vs. Jets Week 1 roundtable with 7 Sports Team

One more practice at One Bills Drive until Buffalo heads to New Jersey to take on the Jets. The 7 Sports team discuss how the Bills set the tone for the season.
Posted at 8:45 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Upon the 7 Sports Department, there are a few position groups that have more concern over the others. Specifically speaking on middle linebacker depth and the consistency of the offensive line.

Topics discussed:

-Dalton Kincaid

-Terrel Bernard over Tyrel Dodson

-Damar Hamlin's big moment

-Kaiir Elam pressure

-Offensive-Line/ Right Guard

Our full predictions can be watched above.

