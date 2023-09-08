WATCH: Bills vs. Jets Week 1 roundtable with 7 Sports Team

One more practice at One Bills Drive until Buffalo heads to New Jersey to take on the Jets.
Upon the 7 Sports Department, there are a few position groups that have more concern over the others. Specifically speaking on middle linebacker depth and the consistency of the offensive line.
Topics discussed:
-Dalton Kincaid
-Terrel Bernard over Tyrel Dodson
-Damar Hamlin's big moment
-Kaiir Elam pressure
-Offensive-Line/ Right Guard
Our full predictions can be watched above.
