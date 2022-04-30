Bills use remaining 6th round picks on CB Christian Benford and OT Luke Tenuta

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills went for more depth with their final two sixth round picks, drafting CB Christian Benford and OT Luke Tenuta.

Benford, 6'1" and 208 lbs, played four seasons with FCS Villanova. His senior season saw him starting all 13 games where he finished with 39 total tackles, 18 passes defended, and seven interceptions for 66 yards including a pick-six. He's the first Villanova player drafted since 2017 and the first one to be drafted by the Bills.

"A lot of us dream and pray about this every night. Being the first one in several years, it's a blessing to see my name on that TV," Benford said about being drafted by the Bills. "I bring leadership, hard work on and off the field, and I'm a physical type of player."

Tenuta, 6'8" and 319 lbs, played three seasons with Virginia Tech. Last season he started in 12 games mostly at left tackle, and the year before in 2020, helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing yards a game [240.1].