Bills use final draft pick on Clemson LB Baylon Spector

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have wrapped up their 2022 NFL Draft Class by taking Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector with the 231st overall pick. Spector will provide even more depth at that position as the second linebacker taken in this year's draft.

Spector, 6'1" and 233 lbs, played in 53 career games with Clemson. He finished his career with 210 tackles, nine sackles, four fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, and an interception.

"I'm an edgy guy. I play well in space, am really physical at the point of contact, and am good from sideline to sideline," Spector said.

With Spector being the team's final pick of the draft, the Bills finish with the following class:

CB Kaiir Elam

RB James Cook

LB Terrel Bernard

WR Khalil Shakir

P Matt Araiza

CB Christian Benford

OT Luke Tenuta

LB Baylon Spector

Over the next 24 hours, the Bills will also target and add several undrafted free agents.