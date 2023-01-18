Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Bills turnovers concerns linger amid AFC Divisional matchup

Dolphins Bills Football
Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is hit by Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Dolphins Bills Football
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 12:17:19-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills are on a hot eight-game win streak heading into their Divisional playoff game despite the self-inflicted errors.

In Buffalo’s last three games, the team has committed nine turnovers.

“The reality is it’s something you can’t continue to do and expect to win games,” said Sean McDermott.

The Bills skated by a banged-up Miami Dolphins team during Wild Card weekend despite committing three turnovers that kept the Dolphins alive until the final minutes of the game.

With the star power coming to town alongside Joe Burrow Sunday afternoon, the Bills have to find a way to limit the mistakes.

“I trust that the guys are going to take ownership of it as we move forward here.”

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills