Bills turnovers concerns linger amid AFC Divisional matchup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills are on a hot eight-game win streak heading into their Divisional playoff game despite the self-inflicted errors.

In Buffalo’s last three games, the team has committed nine turnovers.

“The reality is it’s something you can’t continue to do and expect to win games,” said Sean McDermott.

The Bills skated by a banged-up Miami Dolphins team during Wild Card weekend despite committing three turnovers that kept the Dolphins alive until the final minutes of the game.

With the star power coming to town alongside Joe Burrow Sunday afternoon, the Bills have to find a way to limit the mistakes.

“I trust that the guys are going to take ownership of it as we move forward here.”