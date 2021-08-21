Bills turn in dominating preseason performance in 41-15 win over Bears

CHICAGO (WKBW) — Despite the majority of their starters once again watching from the sidelines, the Buffalo Bills put on a show as they beat the Chicago Bears 41-15 in the team's second preseason game.

Game Recap

The Bills got on the board first after an impressive opening drive by the offense. Mitch Trubisky, who played the first four years of his career with the Bears, went 5-of-7 for 53 yards on a drive that was capped off by a 4th-down run from Devin Singletary that put the Bills up 7-0.

Trubisky wasn't close to being done on the next drive, completing another seven passes for 60 yards. He capped off another successful drive by finding Jake Kumerow in the back of the endzone to put them up 13-0 after the failed 2-pt conversion attempt. Reggie Gilliam, listed as a fullback on the team's roster, scored the next two touchdowns for the Bills with short runs, giving them a 28-0 advantage in the 2nd quarter.

After four straight 3-and-outs by the Bills defense, they gave up their first points of the game after Andy Dalton found Rodney Adams for a 73-yard TD catch. But the defense made up for it later in the game after Nick McCloud intercepted a pass, later leading to another field goal from Tyler Bass to give the Bills a 34-6 lead at the half.

Marquez Stevenson, who had a big 4th down catch last week against the Lions during their game-winning drive, had another big play - a 79-yd touchdown punt return to give them a 41-6 lead. The Bears responded later in the quarter, cutting the lead to 41-12, after the Bills defense gave up a 13-yard TD run by Khalil Herbert.

By the numbers

Trubisky had a solid outing against his former team, finishing 20-of-28 for 221 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie led the pass game, catching seven of Trubisky's passes for 72 yards. He also had three punt returns for 51 yards. The Bills ground game was led by Reggie Gilliam who had eight carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's top two draft picks, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham, each had a sack in the win while undrafted rookie Nick McCloud had a 20-yard interception return.

Up next

The Bills will wrap up the preseason with a home game against the Green Bay Packers next Saturday, August 28th at 1:00 PM.