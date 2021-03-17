Bills trade TE Lee Smith to Falcons for 2020 7th round pick

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have struck a trade with the Atlanta Falcons as the free agency period began. The Bills will be sending tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 7th round pick in 2022.

Smith spent the last two seasons with the Bills, recording eight catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns.

With Smith gone, the Bills have Dawson Knox, Reggie Gilliam, and Nate Becker on their active roster. Tommy Sweeney is listed on the COVID/Reserve list while Tyler Kroft become an unrestricted free agent at Wednesday's 4pm deadline.