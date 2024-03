BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills announced the trade of offensive lineman Ryan Bates for a fifth-round draft pick.

On the contingency of Bates passing a physical, he will head to the Chicago Bears in the deal.

Bates joined the Bills in 2019 in a trade deal with the Eagles.

While in Buffalo, Bates primarily played a backup role where he made 19 starts.