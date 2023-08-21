Bills Tommy Doyle ruled out for the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Sunday what most previously believed was a season-ending injury for offensive tackle Tommy Doyle.

"So, unfortunately, Tommy is going to be out for the season," said McDermott. "I'm not going to get into specifics, but it's very unfortunate; I know how hard he's worked."

Doyle suffered an ACL tear to his right knee last September and missed most of the 2022-23 season. Although McDermott didn't mention specifics, Doyle was ruled out Saturday with a left knee injury.

With Doyle out and Brandon Shell retiring last week, the Bills are left with three backup offensive tackles entering their final preseason game.