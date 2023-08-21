Watch Now
Bills Tommy Doyle ruled out for the season

Gene Puskar/AP
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (72) is taken off the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 21:50:38-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Sunday what most previously believed was a season-ending injury for offensive tackle Tommy Doyle.

"So, unfortunately, Tommy is going to be out for the season," said McDermott. "I'm not going to get into specifics, but it's very unfortunate; I know how hard he's worked."

Doyle suffered an ACL tear to his right knee last September and missed most of the 2022-23 season. Although McDermott didn't mention specifics, Doyle was ruled out Saturday with a left knee injury.

With Doyle out and Brandon Shell retiring last week, the Bills are left with three backup offensive tackles entering their final preseason game.

