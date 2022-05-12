Bills to open season against Rams in Los Angeles, set to meet in first game of 2022 season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the 2022 NFL season officially begins on September 8th, the Buffalo Bills will be on the field.

After months of speculation, it was confirmed Thursday evening that the Bills will open the 2022 regular season on the road at So-Fi Stadium against the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams. The game is set to begin at 8:20 p.m.

This will also be a return to Los Angeles for new Bills pass rusher Von Miller. The prized free agent addition helped the Rams win a Super Bowl in February before signing with Buffalo in March.

The last matchup between these teams was in 2020 when the Bills sneaked out a last-second 32-28 win over the Rams.

With the news of the Rams game to open the season, we now know the Bills first two games will be in prime time, with their home-opener coming on September 19th against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. The full NFL schedule will be released at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.