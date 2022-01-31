Bills to interview Ravens WR coach Tee Martin for vacant offensive coordinator job

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just days after losing Brian Daboll to the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills are working to find his replacement. On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced the Bills will be interviewing Ravens wide receiver coach Tee Martin for their vacant offensive coordinator job. It's worth noting that all NFL teams must interview at least one external minority candidate for any open coordinator position.

Martin joined the Ravens staff in February 2021 and this season, the team's receiving corps finished with 4,267 yards [10.8 ypc] and 21 touchdowns. Before taking the job in Baltimore, Martin held many different coaching jobs at the high school and college level, including most recently at his alma mater, Tennessee.

Martin is the first known outside candidate to interview for the offensive coordinator opening. Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is also considered to be an option.