Bills to bring back Ryan Bates, will match offer sheet from Bears

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WKBW) — The wait is over. Shortly after announcing the re-signing of Ike Boettger, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed the Bills will be bringing back offensive tackle Ryan Bates by matching the offer sheet from the Chicago Bears. The deal is reportedly for four years.

Beane confirmed the news to reporters at the NFL Owners Meetings down in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Bills are marching the offer for Ryan Bates @WKBW #BillsMafia — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 28, 2022

Bates saw increased playing time after an Achilles injury to Boettger late in the season. He took full advantage, starting the final five games of the season [three regular season and two playoff] and played 100% of the offensive snaps in all but one of those games, per Pro Football Reference.