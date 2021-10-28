Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney ready to take advantage of opportunity

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tommy Sweeney's journey as a Buffalo Bills tight end hasn't been easy.

"I've been in this offense for three years, up and down obviously with various things, but I'm excited, I'm ready." Sweeney said. "I just gotta keep it as normal as possible and go out and perform."

Sweeney came to Orchard Park in 2019 and played in six games during his rookie year, recording eight receptions for 114 yards. He was ready to step things up during the 2020 season, until he was diagnosed with myocarditis after a tough battle with COVID-19.

But all of that is behind him.

"It's nice to have it in my rear view mirror," Sweeney said. "It's been good being a normal football player again and I'm trying to keep it there."

A year later, Sweeney is back on the field and feeling good. As the team enters week eight of the regular season, Sweeney has a huge opportunity with tight end Dawson Knox sidelined with a hand injury.

"I can't say enough about Dawson as a guy, as a friend, as a teammate, as a player. He's battled through a lot and it's great to see what's happening this year," Sweeney said. "When one guy in the room plays well, it elevates everybody."

That includes Sweeney. He's played in all six games this season and in the team's win over Tennessee in week six, he recorded his first career touchdown. Despite his limited playing time, the team has full confidence in Sweeney's ability to help this team.

"He's awesome to be around, he's one of those guys that consistently works, he's kept his head down, and he hasn't complained," Quarterback Josh Allen said. "He doesn't have a whole lot of opportunities in the passing game but when his number's called, he usually ends up making the play."

“He can catch and has a little craft in him," wide receiver Stefon Diggs added. "You can’t really see it looking at him but you watch... he’s gonna make some plays.”